ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.5% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 640,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $162,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,486.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.52. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.31.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

