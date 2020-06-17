Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.94. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 186,400 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $64.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.12.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 3,039,514 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $4,620,061.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 207,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

