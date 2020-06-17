IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after acquiring an additional 443,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,805,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,683,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,545,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,350,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $312.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $324.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,850,294.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

