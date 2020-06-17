Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Immunic alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

IMUX opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. Immunic has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $140.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.15.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immunic stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Immunic worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.