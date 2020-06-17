Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Shares Down 11.1%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY)’s stock price dropped 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 1,550 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Imperial Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:NPKLY)

Nampak Limited manufactures and sells metal, plastic, and paper packaging products in South Africa and internationally. The company offers plastic products, including high-density polyethylene and PET bottles, bottle necks, cartons, closures and tubes, trays, crates and drums, and tanks; metal beverage, food, aerosol, dry powder, oil lubricant, and general line cans; and metal crown cork bottle tops; and metal crowns, drums, and closures, as well as cans for paint, tins for shoe and floor polish, and aluminum aerosols.

