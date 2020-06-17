Inovalon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,673 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 883% compared to the typical volume of 272 call options.
In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Inovalon by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of INOV opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
