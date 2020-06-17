Inovalon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,673 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 883% compared to the typical volume of 272 call options.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Inovalon by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INOV opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.