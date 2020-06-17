InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of InspireMD in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.78% of InspireMD worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

