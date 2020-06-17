Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.25. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $493.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.18 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

