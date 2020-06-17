Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 66,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 192.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $90,841,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,886,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,731,000 after buying an additional 1,834,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 308,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

