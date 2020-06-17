Interpublic Group of Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,684 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average volume of 447 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,052,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 75,219 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,969 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IPG opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

