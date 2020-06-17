Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

NYSE:IVC opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. Invacare has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invacare by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Invacare by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

