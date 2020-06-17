Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:UDN)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,288 call options on the company. This is an increase of 700% compared to the average daily volume of 286 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 1,981.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 65,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UDN opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

