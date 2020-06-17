Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,959 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 42.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,789,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after buying an additional 1,126,953 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 66.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 164,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 97.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 98,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 48,746 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,708,000 after buying an additional 48,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 256,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Invesco from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

