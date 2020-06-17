Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 154.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,447 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.08% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $24.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85.

