Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lawson Products (LAWS)

Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/6/2020 – Lawson Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. "

6/3/2020 – Lawson Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2020 – Lawson Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Lawson Products is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Lawson Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2020 – Lawson Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2020 – Lawson Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Lawson Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/4/2020 – Lawson Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $52.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Lawson Products was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/30/2020 – Lawson Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Lawson Products stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $298.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. Lawson Products, Inc. has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $58.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

