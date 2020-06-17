Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,472 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 531% compared to the average daily volume of 392 call options.

Shares of US Concrete stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.41. US Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.56. US Concrete had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in US Concrete by 56.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in US Concrete during the first quarter worth $786,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in US Concrete during the first quarter worth $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in US Concrete by 230.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in US Concrete by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

