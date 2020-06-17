Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,800 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 850% compared to the typical volume of 505 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AINV. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $706.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

