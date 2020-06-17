Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 38,675 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical volume of 19,337 call options.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. IQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.63.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IQIYI by 2,538.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

