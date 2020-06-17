Investors Purchase Large Volume of WP Carey Call Options (NYSE:WPC)

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,631 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 771% compared to the average daily volume of 302 call options.

WP Carey stock opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. WP Carey has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.042 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,415.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in WP Carey by 106.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 16.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in WP Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 200.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

