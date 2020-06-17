IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.17

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.17 and traded as high as $63.80. IP Group shares last traded at $60.50, with a volume of 690,822 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IP Group from GBX 73 ($0.93) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on IP Group from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Get IP Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $656.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.49.

IP Group Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.