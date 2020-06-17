IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRIX. ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove purchased 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,159.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 17.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

