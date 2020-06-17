iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYZ. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1,365.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of IYZ opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.