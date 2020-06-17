J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.38% of J & J Snack Foods worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $131.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $196.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.00.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

