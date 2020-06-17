J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of J M Smucker worth $20,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,314,000 after buying an additional 36,276 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,773. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average of $108.76.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.18%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

