Jeffrey E. Eberwein Sells 1,514 Shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Stock

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $11,975.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DRAD opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Digirad Co. has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24. Digirad had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

