Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 407,142 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Juniper Networks worth $22,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,718,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $549,677,000 after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,896,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,538,000 after acquiring an additional 158,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,935,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $190,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110,526 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,236,000 after acquiring an additional 648,860 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,509,000 after buying an additional 2,712,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

