Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at £101.55 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a £101.55 ($129.25) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JET. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,800 ($124.73) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($96.73) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.91) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($122.18) price objective (up from GBX 8,800 ($112.00)) on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,367.22 ($119.22).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 7,674 ($97.67) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,408.28. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 65.28 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,168 ($116.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

