Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) Trading Down 41.5%

Shares of Kallo Inc (OTCMKTS:KALO) traded down 41.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 213,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 523% from the average session volume of 34,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Kallo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KALO)

Kallo Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops and commercializes customized healthcare solutions. It engages in the development of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Integration Engine, a software that connect other applications in or outside of a hospital/clinic with the EMR system, as well as enables the doctor/nurse to access information in other healthcare applications.

