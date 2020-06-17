Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Trading 1.4% Higher

Kaya Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KAYS)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 124,255 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 177,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a market cap of $7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Kaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc, engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.