KB Home (KBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. TheStreet cut KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their price objective on KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

