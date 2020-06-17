Key Square Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495,097 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $78,082,000. Microsoft accounts for 11.0% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

MSFT stock opened at $193.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,465.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

