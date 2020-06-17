Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of KTCC opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Key Tronic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 967,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 66,710 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Key Tronic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 211,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Key Tronic by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 124,267 shares in the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

