Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price upped by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$199.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Monday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$185.73.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$179.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.14. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$75.15 and a 52-week high of C$190.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.23 million. Research analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 1.5700001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

