Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$194.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$177.00 to C$194.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$199.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$185.73.

TSE KXS opened at C$179.93 on Tuesday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$75.15 and a 12 month high of C$190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$164.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$122.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.5700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

