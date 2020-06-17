Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$210.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective boosted by Laurentian from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$177.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$199.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$185.73.

TSE:KXS opened at C$179.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 222.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$164.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$75.15 and a 12 month high of C$190.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.5700001 EPS for the current year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

