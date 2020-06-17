Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

