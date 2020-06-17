Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Shares Down 11.8%

Know Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:KNWN) shares were down 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59, approximately 138,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 41,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Know Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Know Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for authenticating or diagnosing substances or materials. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose materials and substances.

