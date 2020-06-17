L1 Long Short Fund (ASX:LSF) Shares Down 2.3%

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.06 ($0.75) and last traded at A$1.07 ($0.76), approximately 1,993,693 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.10 ($0.78).

The stock has a market cap of $711.38 million and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.27.

About L1 Long Short Fund (ASX:LSF)

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

