Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 71.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,335 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 1,196.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 822,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.66.

Shares of LADR opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 108.52 and a current ratio of 108.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

