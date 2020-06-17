Lawrence J. Deangelo Buys 14,412 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Stock

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Director Lawrence J. Deangelo acquired 14,412 shares of Marlin Business Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $110,684.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence J. Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Lawrence J. Deangelo acquired 1,560 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,608.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Lawrence J. Deangelo acquired 15,000 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Lawrence J. Deangelo acquired 15,469 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $144,789.84.

MRLN opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Marlin Business Services from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

