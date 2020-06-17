Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Shares Up 2.3%

Leafbuyer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LBUY) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 157,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 254,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leafbuyer Technologies had a negative net margin of 260.09% and a negative return on equity of 323.32%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.