Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 82,913 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,913 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.70% of Cousins Properties worth $30,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

