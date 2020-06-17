Legal & General Group Plc Buys 103,274 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 103,274 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.78% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $29,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 346,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 265,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth $1,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.80. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.