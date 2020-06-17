Legal & General Group Plc Has $28.09 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Flex were worth $28,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,908.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,519.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $114,361.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,738. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

