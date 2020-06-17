Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.58% of Aramark worth $29,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Aramark by 13.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 21,221,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aramark by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,894,000 after buying an additional 203,529 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Aramark by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,225,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,352,000 after buying an additional 631,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Aramark by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,240,000 after acquiring an additional 590,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

In other Aramark news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at $692,447.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,452.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. Aramark’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.