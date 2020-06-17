Legal & General Group Plc Sells 26,381 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,381 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.23% of Altice USA worth $30,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Barclays upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $757,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,232,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,089,819. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

