Liberty Health Sciences (CNSX:LHS) Trading 2% Higher

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (CNSX:LHS) shares traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51, 108,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 346,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

About Liberty Health Sciences (CNSX:LHS)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis primarily in the State of Florida. It has a strategic partnership with Veterans Cannabis Project to support various research projects focused on the treatment of service related trauma with cannabis derived products; and partnership with AdaViv Inc to enhance production of cannabis.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.