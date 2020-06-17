Liberty Latin America Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,736 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,124% compared to the typical volume of 123 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1,532.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LILAK stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LILAK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

