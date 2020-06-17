Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading Down 3.3%

Live Company Group PLC (LON:LVCG)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.15 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18), 231,809 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.07.

Live Company Group Company Profile (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

