Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will post sales of $9.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $9.77 million. Livexlive Media posted sales of $9.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year sales of $38.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.55 million to $38.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $66.41 million, with estimates ranging from $62.82 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Livexlive Media.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LIVX shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Livexlive Media from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Livexlive Media from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $181.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.34. Livexlive Media has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 72,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.